Ferguson plc (FERG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.20.

The public float for FERG is 204.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for FERG on July 20, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has dropped by -0.60 compared to previous close of 158.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FERG’s Market Performance

Ferguson plc (FERG) has experienced a -1.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.53% rise in the past month, and a 19.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for FERG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for FERG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $194 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.10. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson plc (FERG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.