EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for EZPW is 51.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.69% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EZPW was 743.43K shares.

EZPW) stock’s latest price update

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW)’s stock price has plunge by 1.98relation to previous closing price of 9.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has experienced a 6.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.91% rise in the past month, and a 0.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for EZPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.94% for EZPW’s stock, with a 5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

EZPW Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.