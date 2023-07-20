Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has gone up by 5.22% for the week, with a 28.73% rise in the past month and a 12.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.82% for XPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for XPRO is $25.00, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 100.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for XPRO on July 20, 2023 was 640.54K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 21.51. However, the company has experienced a 5.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at 20.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.57. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who sale 2,320,000 shares at the price of $17.37 back on Jun 13. After this action, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP now owns 17,575,891 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $40,298,400 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 4,852 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 17,533 shares at $89,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.