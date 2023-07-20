Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) Stock

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has seen a 12.06% increase in the past week, with a 42.05% gain in the past month, and a 81.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for TWST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.15% for TWST’s stock, with a 17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is $21.50, which is -$3.13 below the current market price. The public float for TWST is 56.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWST on July 20, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has jumped by 3.71 compared to previous close of 25.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $33 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 50.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +42.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw 9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.33 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -107.02. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.96. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 9.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.