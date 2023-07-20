Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Exscientia plc’s (EXAI) Stock

The stock of Exscientia plc (EXAI) has gone up by 9.45% for the week, with a 11.75% rise in the past month and a 51.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.10% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.68% for EXAI’s stock, with a 23.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exscientia plc (EXAI) is $14.50, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 88.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on July 20, 2023 was 343.45K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has increased by 6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 7.51. However, the company has seen a 9.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXAI Trading at 19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 49.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.