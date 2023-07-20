Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Equifax Inc.’s (EFX) Stock

The stock of Equifax Inc. (EFX) has seen a -8.21% decrease in the past week, with a -6.04% drop in the past month, and a 9.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for EFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.35% for EFX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is above average at 49.91x. The 36-month beta value for EFX is also noteworthy at 1.47.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EFX is 122.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume of EFX on July 20, 2023 was 725.50K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has plunged by -9.89 when compared to previous closing price of 237.49, but the company has seen a -8.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Maxine Waters Calls for CFPB to Take Action Against Equifax

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $150 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.21. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw 10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Griggs James M, who sale 250 shares at the price of $210.00 back on May 31. After this action, Griggs James M now owns 4,709 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $52,500 using the latest closing price.

Griggs James M, the SVP & Corp Controller of Equifax Inc., sale 250 shares at $209.55 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Griggs James M is holding 4,959 shares at $52,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Equifax Inc. (EFX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.