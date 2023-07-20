Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 49.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is above average at 7.27x. The 36-month beta value for ESNT is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESNT is $50.44, which is $1.24 above than the current price. The public float for ESNT is 104.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ESNT on July 20, 2023 was 438.81K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

ESNT stock saw an increase of 2.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.95% and a quarterly increase of 17.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.61% for ESNT’s stock, with a 19.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

ESNT Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.81. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw 26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from PAULS DOUGLAS J, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $43.49 back on Feb 15. After this action, PAULS DOUGLAS J now owns 26,575 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $108,725 using the latest closing price.

Gibbons Mary Lourdes, the SVP and Chief Legal Officer of Essent Group Ltd., sale 1,072 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Gibbons Mary Lourdes is holding 247,293 shares at $48,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+102.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd. stands at +84.57. The total capital return value is set at 20.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.90. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.