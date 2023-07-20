ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.63 in comparison to its previous close of 5.88, The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Power More Auto Displays

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is $66.48, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 239.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECX on July 20, 2023 was 176.98K shares.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.86% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.22% for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.68% for ECX’s stock, with a -24.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -33.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.