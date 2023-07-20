Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has increased by 2.27 when compared to last closing price of 13.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for EBC is 174.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of EBC was 909.35K shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The stock of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen a 8.48% increase in the past week, with a 8.64% rise in the past month, and a 22.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for EBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.15% for EBC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $11.21 back on May 15. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 76,214 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $14,797 using the latest closing price.

Harlam Bari A, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,150 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Harlam Bari A is holding 76,097 shares at $12,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.