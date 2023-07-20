Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DVAX is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DVAX is $24.25, which is $9.81 above the current price. The public float for DVAX is 127.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on July 20, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 14.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that The U.K. Canceled a Vaccine Deal. Here’s the Fallout for Stocks.

DVAX’s Market Performance

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has experienced a 5.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.33% rise in the past month, and a 30.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for DVAX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.02% for DVAX’s stock, with a 27.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

DVAX Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corporation saw 35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Hack Andrew A. F., who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $12.68 back on Jun 14. After this action, Hack Andrew A. F. now owns 2,415,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, valued at $6,340,000 using the latest closing price.

Hack Andrew A. F., the Director of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, sale 1,000,000 shares at $10.55 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Hack Andrew A. F. is holding 2,915,000 shares at $10,550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+63.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stands at +40.53. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.63. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 44.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.75. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.