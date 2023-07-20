Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) by analysts is $36.71, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for DOCS is 118.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.00% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCS was 1.90M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.40 in comparison to its previous close of 35.83, however, the company has experienced a -2.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that Doximity Stock Jumps After Earnings, Stock Buyback News

DOCS’s Market Performance

DOCS’s stock has fallen by -2.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.36% and a quarterly drop of -3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Doximity Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for DOCS’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $37 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

DOCS Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, Doximity Inc. saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jul 12. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Doximity Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $33.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 4,714 shares at $338,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.04 for the present operating margin

+87.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc. stands at +26.92. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.