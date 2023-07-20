DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 139.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DV is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $40.81, which is -$1.98 below the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On July 20, 2023, DV’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.76relation to previous closing price of 41.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.16% gain in the past month and a 34.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for DV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 43.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.99. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 88.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,003 shares at the price of $38.65 back on Jul 11. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $425,244 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 750 shares at $38.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 130,121 shares at $29,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.