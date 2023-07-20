Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DARE stock has gone down by -9.60%, with a monthly decline of -15.79% and a quarterly plunge of -20.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Dare Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.18% for DARE’s stock, with a -20.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DARE is $5.50, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for DARE is 83.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for DARE on July 20, 2023 was 233.19K shares.

DARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) has plunged by -3.61 when compared to previous closing price of 0.83, but the company has seen a -9.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DARE Trading at -16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8925. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-312.85 for the present operating margin

+99.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dare Bioscience Inc. stands at -309.48. Equity return is now at value -162.20, with -69.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.