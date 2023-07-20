Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80 in relation to its previous close of 170.09. However, the company has experienced a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Olive Garden Owner to Buy Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is 21.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRI is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is $174.00, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 120.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On July 20, 2023, DRI’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI’s stock has seen a 2.75% increase for the week, with a 3.28% rise in the past month and a 12.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.61% for DRI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.76. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Broad Matthew R, who sale 18,578 shares at the price of $168.18 back on Jul 13. After this action, Broad Matthew R now owns 16,724 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $3,124,472 using the latest closing price.

Burrowes Todd, the President, LongHorn Steakhouse of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 13,811 shares at $166.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Burrowes Todd is holding 40,184 shares at $2,302,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.36 for the present operating margin

+16.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.