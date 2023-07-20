Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has gone up by 21.77% for the week, with a 41.12% rise in the past month and a -1.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.36% for CODX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.07% for CODX’s stock, with a -34.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is $3.00, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for CODX is 29.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CODX on July 20, 2023 was 94.41K shares.

CODX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) has jumped by 7.09 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

CODX Trading at 27.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +39.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +21.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2005. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc. saw -40.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Brown Brian Lee, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Brian Lee now owns 76,236 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc., valued at $5,697 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.