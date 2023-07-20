CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is above average at 23.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $205.43, which is $23.05 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CME on July 20, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 187.05. However, the company has seen a 2.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

CME’s Market Performance

CME Group Inc. (CME) has seen a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.23% gain in the past month and a -2.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for CME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for CME stock, with a simple moving average of 4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.16. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 309 shares at the price of $179.77 back on Jun 27. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 251,183 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $55,523 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 14 shares at $179.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,239 shares at $2,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CME Group Inc. (CME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.