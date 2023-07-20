Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09relation to previous closing price of 98.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHD is 0.48.

The public float for CHD is 243.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on July 20, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD’s stock has seen a 0.02% increase for the week, with a 2.19% rise in the past month and a 9.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for CHD’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CHD Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.51. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 21.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Hemsey Rene, who sale 7,460 shares at the price of $96.56 back on May 09. After this action, Hemsey Rene now owns 6,316 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $720,334 using the latest closing price.

SHEARER ROBERT K, the Director of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 12,960 shares at $96.23 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SHEARER ROBERT K is holding 29,108 shares at $1,247,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.