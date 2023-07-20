Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has soared by 1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 127.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is $134.33, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 92.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on July 20, 2023 was 968.78K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

CHKP stock saw an increase of 0.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.25% and a quarterly increase of -2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for CHKP’s stock, with a 2.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.45. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.