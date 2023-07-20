Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is $1.50, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for CNTG is 10.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTG on July 20, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

CNTG’s Market Performance

The stock of Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has seen a -26.83% decrease in the past week, with a 53.71% rise in the past month, and a 73.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.70% for CNTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for CNTG’s stock, with a 24.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2021.

CNTG Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +52.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTG fell by -26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3038. In addition, Centogene N.V. saw 29.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.72 for the present operating margin

+28.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centogene N.V. stands at -81.53. Equity return is now at value -144.50, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centogene N.V. (CNTG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.