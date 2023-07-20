CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is 2.14.

The public float for PRTS is 50.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTS on July 20, 2023 was 683.39K shares.

The stock price of CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) has surged by 5.82 when compared to previous closing price of 4.47, but the company has seen a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRTS’s Market Performance

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has seen a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.81% gain in the past month and a -7.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for PRTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.89% for PRTS’s stock, with a -10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

PRTS Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw -24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Lockwood Ryan, who sale 818 shares at the price of $4.43 back on May 15. After this action, Lockwood Ryan now owns 59,917 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $3,624 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com Inc., sale 7,775 shares at $5.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Lockwood Ryan is holding 58,367 shares at $39,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.77. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.86 and the total asset turnover is 2.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.