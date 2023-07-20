CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is $21.75, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for CTRE is 95.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRE on July 20, 2023 was 649.19K shares.

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 20.14. However, the company has seen a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CTRE’s stock has risen by 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.24% and a quarterly rise of 5.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for CareTrust REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.39% for CTRE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

CTRE Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.