Calix Inc. (CALX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has dropped by -0.59 compared to previous close of 49.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is 79.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CALX is 1.56.

The public float for CALX is 57.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On July 20, 2023, CALX’s average trading volume was 646.69K shares.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX stock saw a decrease of -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Calix Inc. (CALX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for CALX’s stock, with a -13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

CALX Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.32. In addition, Calix Inc. saw -28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from Collins John Matthew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $44.10 back on May 02. After this action, Collins John Matthew now owns 0 shares of Calix Inc., valued at $220,486 using the latest closing price.

Collins John Matthew, the Chief Commercial Ops Officer of Calix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $54.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Collins John Matthew is holding 0 shares at $272,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+49.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc. stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Calix Inc. (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Calix Inc. (CALX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.