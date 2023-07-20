Bunge Limited (BG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, BG stock has gone up by 3.25%, with a monthly gain of 7.78% and a quarterly surge of 6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Bunge Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for BG’s stock, with a 8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is above average at 10.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bunge Limited (BG) is $127.00, which is $22.77 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 149.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BG on July 20, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 102.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/23 that Farmers Worry Agriculture Deal Will Curb Competition

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $138 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.50. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Garros Julio, who sale 1,017 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Garros Julio now owns 53,780 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $105,665 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bunge Limited (BG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.