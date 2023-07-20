Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 115.57, but the company has seen a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is above average at 57.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is $116.10, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 128.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAH on July 20, 2023 was 890.51K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH’s stock has seen a 3.38% increase for the week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month and a 18.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for BAH stock, with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

BAH Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.65. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from ROZANSKI HORACIO, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, ROZANSKI HORACIO now owns 610,511 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $2,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Laben Nancy, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 20,261 shares at $112.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Laben Nancy is holding 24,255 shares at $2,269,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.