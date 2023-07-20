Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BON is -1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BON is 6.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BON on July 20, 2023 was 298.20K shares.

BON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) has jumped by 7.88 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BON’s Market Performance

BON’s stock has risen by 12.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly drop of -50.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.19% for Bon Natural Life Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for BON’s stock, with a -47.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BON Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5840. In addition, Bon Natural Life Limited saw -40.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.87 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bon Natural Life Limited stands at +20.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bon Natural Life Limited (BON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.29. Total debt to assets is 14.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.