BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for BCDA is 12.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BCDA was 44.47K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BCDA) stock’s latest price update

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.13 compared to its previous closing price of 2.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCDA’s Market Performance

BCDA’s stock has fallen by -17.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly rise of 13.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.18% for BioCardia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.77% for BCDA’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCDA Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from Altman Peter, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 26. After this action, Altman Peter now owns 469,239 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $9,920 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the 10% Owner of BioCardia Inc., purchase 595,238 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 2,025,827 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Equity return is now at value -274.30, with -129.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.