BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIMI is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is $625.00, The public float for BIMI is 2.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.78% of that float. On July 20, 2023, BIMI’s average trading volume was 174.47K shares.

BIMI’s Market Performance

BIMI stock saw an increase of 26.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 113.16% and a quarterly increase of 273.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.00% for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.12% for BIMI’s stock, with a 56.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIMI Trading at 97.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +125.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +167.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIMI rose by +26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.66. In addition, BIMI International Medical Inc. saw 97.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.13 for the present operating margin

+16.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIMI International Medical Inc. stands at -183.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.