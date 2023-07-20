Beneficient (BENF) Stock Records -76.81% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has seen a -19.54% decrease in the past week, with a -52.54% drop in the past month, and a -76.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.22% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.39% for BENF’s stock, with a -74.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is above average at 12.40x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BENF is 60.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BENF on July 20, 2023 was 346.41K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 2.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BENF Trading at -65.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -46.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -19.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Beneficient saw -76.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.