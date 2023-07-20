BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is 32.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRBR is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is $42.60, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for BRBR is 130.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On July 20, 2023, BRBR’s average trading volume was 965.12K shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 35.79, however, the company has experienced a -0.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that Popular Protein Shake Has Unhealthy Lead Levels, New Lawsuit Alleges

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.84% and a quarterly rise of 0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for BellRing Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for BRBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.61% for the last 200 days.

BRBR Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -39.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.