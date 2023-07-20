Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 12.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of BMR was 1.10M shares.

BMR) stock’s latest price update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR)’s stock price has soared by 8.37 in relation to previous closing price of 2.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BMR’s Market Performance

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has seen a 5.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.53% decline in the past month and a 57.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for BMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.49% for BMR’s stock, with a 11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMR Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR rose by +5.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd. saw -25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at -43.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.