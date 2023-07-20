Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL)’s stock price has soared by 8.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCEL is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BCEL is $8.94, which is $8.92 above the current market price. The public float for BCEL is 31.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BCEL on July 20, 2023 was 102.97K shares.

BCEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has seen a 8.29% increase in the past week, with a -6.09% drop in the past month, and a 17.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for BCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.26% for BCEL’s stock, with a -12.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL rose by +8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9770. In addition, Atreca Inc. saw 34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from Orwin John A, who sale 20,908 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Sep 02. After this action, Orwin John A now owns 100,492 shares of Atreca Inc., valued at $37,116 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc., sale 7,646 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 34,554 shares at $13,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12665.58 for the present operating margin

-819.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atreca Inc. stands at -12617.79. Equity return is now at value -106.40, with -57.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atreca Inc. (BCEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.