Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) has plunged by -31.41 when compared to previous closing price of 3.98, but the company has seen a -20.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) by analysts is $4.50, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for AWH is 4.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of AWH was 27.71K shares.

AWH’s Market Performance

AWH stock saw a decrease of -20.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -51.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.13% for AWH stock, with a simple moving average of -49.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2022.

AWH Trading at -21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH fell by -19.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. saw -45.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.72 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at -331.99. Equity return is now at value -291.80, with -124.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.