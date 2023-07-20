Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trane Technologies plc (TT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is above average at 25.10x. The 36-month beta value for TT is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TT is $197.53, which is -$0.18 below than the current price. The public float for TT is 227.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of TT on July 20, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

The stock price of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has dropped by -1.68 compared to previous close of 199.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TT’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.70% and a quarterly rise of 11.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Trane Technologies plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.61% for TT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.66% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.37. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from SULTANA KEITH A, who sale 3,964 shares at the price of $198.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, SULTANA KEITH A now owns 42,116 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $784,872 using the latest closing price.

Camuti Paul A, the Executive Vice President of Trane Technologies plc, sale 5,000 shares at $196.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Camuti Paul A is holding 89,409 shares at $980,000 based on the most recent closing price.

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+31.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.75. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.56. Total debt to assets is 29.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

In summary, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.