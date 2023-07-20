Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA)

The 36-month beta value for SGMA is also noteworthy at 1.00.

The public float for SGMA is 4.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SGMA on July 20, 2023 was 289.21K shares.

SGMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) has jumped by 34.52 compared to previous close of 3.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGMA’s Market Performance

SGMA’s stock has risen by 43.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 49.84% and a quarterly rise of 84.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for SigmaTron International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.97% for SGMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.66% for the last 200 days.

SGMA Trading at 41.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +41.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMA rose by +33.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, SigmaTron International Inc. saw 23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.10 for the present operating margin

+11.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for SigmaTron International Inc. stands at +2.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.41. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA), the company’s capital structure generated 93.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.36. Total debt to assets is 28.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.