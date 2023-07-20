Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

The 36-month beta value for PIK is also noteworthy at 3.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PIK is $3.00, The public float for PIK is 1.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on July 20, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

The stock of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) has increased by 8.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PIK’s Market Performance

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has experienced a 1.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.61% rise in the past month, and a 8.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.99% for PIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.20% for PIK’s stock, with a -12.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIK Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8023. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw 6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -46.21. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.