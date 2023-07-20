Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

The 36-month beta value for ILPT is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ILPT is $6.50, which is $2.13 above than the current price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ILPT on July 20, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has dropped by -5.84 compared to previous close of 4.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT’s stock has fallen by -6.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.23% and a quarterly rise of 91.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.26% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.23% for ILPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.38% for the last 200 days.

ILPT Trading at 48.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from JONES LISA HARRIS, who sale 19,659 shares at the price of $2.00 back on May 04. After this action, JONES LISA HARRIS now owns 0 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $39,332 using the latest closing price.

Morea Joseph, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, sale 17,500 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Morea Joseph is holding 0 shares at $36,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -30.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.