An In-Depth Look at Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) Stock Performance

The stock of Brunswick Corporation (BC) has seen a -2.11% decrease in the past week, with a 1.40% gain in the past month, and a 3.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for BC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.54% for BC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is $101.77, which is $15.59 above the current market price. The public float for BC is 69.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BC on July 20, 2023 was 627.62K shares.

BC) stock’s latest price update

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC)’s stock price has soared by 2.00 in relation to previous closing price of 85.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BC Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.91. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from Preisser Brenna, who sale 1,309 shares at the price of $76.21 back on May 19. After this action, Preisser Brenna now owns 52,174 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $99,759 using the latest closing price.

FOULKES DAVID M, the Chief Executive Officer of Brunswick Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $81.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that FOULKES DAVID M is holding 241,957 shares at $1,058,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.90 for the present operating margin

+27.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.36. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brunswick Corporation (BC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.