AMETEK Inc. (AME) Stock Experiences 1.01% Monthly Change

In the past week, AME stock has gone down by -0.02%, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly surge of 13.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for AMETEK Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for AME stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is above average at 30.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMETEK Inc. (AME) is $165.18, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 229.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AME on July 20, 2023 was 987.48K shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 158.87. However, the company has experienced a -0.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AME Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.11. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 1,690 shares at the price of $149.04 back on Jun 06. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 33,474 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $251,879 using the latest closing price.

Speranza Emanuela, the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of AMETEK Inc., sale 3,085 shares at $145.35 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Speranza Emanuela is holding 27,775 shares at $448,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.