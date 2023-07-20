American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 53.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/23 that Brookfield Seeks Hard-to-Get Prize in American Equity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) by analysts is $54.86, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for AEL is 76.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On July 20, 2023, the average trading volume of AEL was 823.93K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL stock saw an increase of 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.27% and a quarterly increase of 41.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.74% for AEL’s stock, with a 28.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

AEL Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +28.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.78. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company saw 17.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Matula Alan David, who purchase 7,100 shares at the price of $35.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Matula Alan David now owns 39,942 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, valued at $252,034 using the latest closing price.

Lorenzen Jeffrey D, the EVP-Chief Risk Officer of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, sale 25,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lorenzen Jeffrey D is holding 36,439 shares at $1,000,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stands at +32.40. The total capital return value is set at 48.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.33. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.