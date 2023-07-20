Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Showcases -1.04% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, DOX stock has gone down by -0.63%, with a monthly decline of -1.65% and a quarterly surge of 0.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Amdocs Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for DOX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is above average at 21.66x. The 36-month beta value for DOX is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOX is $106.20, which is $10.34 above than the current price. The public float for DOX is 120.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of DOX on July 20, 2023 was 616.40K shares.

The stock price of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 96.24, but the company has seen a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.96. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Limited (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Amdocs Limited (DOX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.