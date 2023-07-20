Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has gone down by -4.49% for the week, with a 1.91% rise in the past month and a 13.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for ALB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is above average at 7.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is $262.22, which is $30.46 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 117.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALB on July 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 237.03. However, the company has seen a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that A Onetime Paper Maker Is Now the King of Lithium

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $260 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.89. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.