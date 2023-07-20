Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47.

The public float for ADC is 91.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADC on July 20, 2023 was 922.89K shares.

ADC) stock’s latest price update

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.01relation to previous closing price of 65.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADC’s Market Performance

ADC’s stock has risen by 0.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.46% and a quarterly drop of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Agree Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for ADC’s stock, with a -3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

ADC Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.49. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw -6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Erlich Craig, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $64.09 back on May 26. After this action, Erlich Craig now owns 35,151 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $192,270 using the latest closing price.

Coughenour Peter, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $64.25 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Coughenour Peter is holding 6,043 shares at $32,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.