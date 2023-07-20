Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEMD is $4.00, which is $6.1 above the current price. The public float for AEMD is 22.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEMD on July 20, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

AEMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) has decreased by -5.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD’s stock has fallen by -12.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.03% and a quarterly drop of -0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.66% for Aethlon Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.45% for AEMD’s stock, with a -8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEMD Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4031. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc. saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2072.05 for the present operating margin

+53.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at -2094.89. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -61.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.