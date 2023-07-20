2U Inc. (TWOU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TWOU is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWOU is $9.67, which is $5.18 above than the current price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on July 20, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has increased by 7.16 compared to its previous closing price of 4.19. However, the company has seen a 17.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU’s stock has risen by 17.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.42% and a quarterly drop of -9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.87% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.74% for TWOU’s stock, with a -28.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7.40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at 13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.