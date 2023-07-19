ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 20.87x. The 36-month beta value for ZTO is also noteworthy at 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZTO is $264.55, which is $10.74 above than the current price. The public float for ZTO is 604.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on July 19, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.59 in relation to its previous close of 27.12. However, the company has experienced a 1.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a 1.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.54% drop in the past month, and a -7.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.36% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.78. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.