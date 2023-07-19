Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Stock Experiences 0.44% Monthly Change

In the past week, ZH stock has gone up by 1.33%, with a monthly gain of 0.44% and a quarterly plunge of -4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Zhihu Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for ZH’s stock, with a -9.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZH is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ZH is $14.14, which is $0.83 above than the current price. The public float for ZH is 505.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of ZH on July 19, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

ZH) stock’s latest price update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.23 in comparison to its previous close of 1.12, however, the company has experienced a 1.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ZH Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1220. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw -11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+50.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhihu Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -25.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zhihu Inc. (ZH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.