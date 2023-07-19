Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for WYNN is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WYNN is $126.79, which is $17.27 above than the current price. The public float for WYNN is 96.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on July 19, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.16relation to previous closing price of 107.02. Barrons Online reported on 05/24/23 that China Covid Concerns Hit Casino Stocks

WYNN’s Market Performance

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.53% gain in the past month and a -2.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $138 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.76. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 31.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $104.96 back on Jun 20. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 8,067 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $104,960 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 1,100 shares at $101.65 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 1,982 shares at $111,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.