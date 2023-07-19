What Recent Market Trends Mean for MDU Resources Group Inc.’s (MDU) Stock

The stock of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a 5.33% gain in the past month, and a 5.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for MDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of 5.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDU is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDU is $23.07, which is $1.33 above the current price. The public float for MDU is 201.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on July 19, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU)’s stock price has plunge by 1.49relation to previous closing price of 21.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw 4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 89.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.21. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.