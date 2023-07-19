What Recent Market Trends Mean for FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) Stock

In the past week, FOXO stock has gone up by 1.47%, with a monthly decline of -47.34% and a quarterly plunge of -77.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.21% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.94% for FOXO stock, with a simple moving average of -67.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FOXO is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 22.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On July 19, 2023, FOXO’s average trading volume was 987.26K shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.17 in relation to its previous close of 0.15. However, the company has experienced a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOXO Trading at -43.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -43.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2582. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -54.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc., valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.