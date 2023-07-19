VMware Inc. (VMW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has increased by 5.26 when compared to last closing price of 158.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/12/23 that Broadcom’s VMware Takeover Is Cleared in Europe as Case for Tech M&A Revival Grows

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VMW is $141.88, which is -$24.4 below the current market price. The public float for VMW is 232.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for VMW on July 19, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW’s stock has seen a 7.11% increase for the week, with a 18.01% rise in the past month and a 31.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for VMware Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for VMW’s stock, with a 35.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VMW Trading at 22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.06. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 17,220 shares at the price of $142.28 back on Jul 07. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 86,685 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $2,450,062 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $141.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 103,905 shares at $509,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Equity return is now at value 119.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VMware Inc. (VMW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.